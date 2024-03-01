Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 1714779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile
Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dekel Agri-Vision
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Ways Ralph Lauren stock is Dressed for Success
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Nvidia’s Soaring Success: Too Late to Buy?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.