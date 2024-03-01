Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.30

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.30 and last traded at C$35.69, with a volume of 2116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCS
Tecsys Stock Performance
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.5613154 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Read More
