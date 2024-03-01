United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Homes Group Price Performance

UHGWW opened at $0.97 on Friday. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHGWW. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

