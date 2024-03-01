Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.40

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04), with a volume of 2543699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Metals Exploration Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £74.99 million, a P/E ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.