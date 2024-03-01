Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 10460528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

