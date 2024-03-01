32,442 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $138.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

