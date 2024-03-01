Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock worth $593,310,589. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.