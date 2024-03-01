Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison Sells 6,500 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:ALK opened at $37.39 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
