Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison Sells 6,500 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.39 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.