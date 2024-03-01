NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NAMS stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,463,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

