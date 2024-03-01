First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,230,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Foundation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $447.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.29.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

