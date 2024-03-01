Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$212,763.63 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$212,763.63.

Philip Rivard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73.

TSE WCN opened at C$225.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$208.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$194.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$231.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.44%.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$192.10.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

