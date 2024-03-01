Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$212,763.63 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$212,763.63.
Philip Rivard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73.
Waste Connections Price Performance
TSE WCN opened at C$225.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$208.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$194.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$231.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WCN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$192.10.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
