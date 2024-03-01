Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Short Interest Update

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ALCYW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

