Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $720.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $648.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

