AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

