Matthew J. Hart Sells 7,263 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

