Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 56.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

