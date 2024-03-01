Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CEO Buys $166,732.50 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $298,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

