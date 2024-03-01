Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Poonam Puri Acquires 1,860 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Poonam Puri purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$121.00 per share, with a total value of C$225,060.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

