Karl J. Jorgenrud Sells 2,690 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $331.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $332.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,192,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

