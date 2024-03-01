United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.82. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

