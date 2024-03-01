CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.