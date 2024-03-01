JMP Securities Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $49.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

