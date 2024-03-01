Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.40.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $299.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.32. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $758,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 90,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.