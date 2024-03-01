Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

