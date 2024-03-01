Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

