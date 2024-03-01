Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after buying an additional 674,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

