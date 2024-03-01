NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.13.

Get NetApp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.