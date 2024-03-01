Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.