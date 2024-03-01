ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

