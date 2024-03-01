First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of FSFG opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.75. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.72.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

FSFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

