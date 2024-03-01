Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.90, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

