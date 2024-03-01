ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Insider Transactions at ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $69,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

