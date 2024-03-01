Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.00 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

