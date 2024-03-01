DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get DocGo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocGo

DocGo Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.