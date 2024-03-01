DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
