Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

