Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.