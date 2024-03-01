Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 65,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,150,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Holley by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

