Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NCDL. JMP Securities upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

