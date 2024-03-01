Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $24,446,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.