Evercore ISI Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $125.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.