Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $293.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.37.

ADSK opened at $278.96 on Friday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.50 and a 200-day moving average of $225.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $170,972,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

