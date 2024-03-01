Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

