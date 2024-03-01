BMO Capital Markets Trims Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price to $70.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $90.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile



Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

