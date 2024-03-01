Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,870,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

