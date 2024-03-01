Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

