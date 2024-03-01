FY2024 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,573,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 611,580 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.