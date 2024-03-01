Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LOW opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average is $213.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.