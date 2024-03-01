22,500 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH Stock Up 6.2 %
NYSE:CRH opened at $84.26 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
