22,500 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $84.26 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.