Kerry M. Stemler Buys 733 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,710.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.98 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WesBanco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,474 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

