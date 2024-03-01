Soto Matthew G. De Acquires 1,192 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $24,936.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,141. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. Analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

MPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 524.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

