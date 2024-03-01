CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) EVP Acquires $25,133.00 in Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Scott Bedard acquired 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Scott Bedard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,250,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

